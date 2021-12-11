Nuttall takes spectacular catch in big Canterbury T20 win

Canterbury left-armer Ed Nuttall produced the highlight of the Kings’ big win over Central Districts on Friday night with a spectacular one-handed catch.

The Kings beat the Stags by 47 runs at Hagley Oval, with captain Cole McConchie smashing 84 off 54 as Canterbury reached 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Matt Henry and Todd Astle then took three for 11 and two for 13 respectively to dismiss Central Districts for 125.

It was Nuttall who provided the spectacular though, leaping at mid-on to take a left-handed catch to remove Greg Hay off Henry’s bowling.