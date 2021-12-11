11-year-old referred to youth aid after fleeing Rotorua police

An 11-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services in Rotorua, after fleeing police while driving near Mamaku on Friday night.

Police say a unit was on patrol around the town at 7:05pm when it saw a car collide with the curb.

The driver was signalled to stop by police, but continued driving before eventually stopping at an address in Mamaku, when the unit spoke to the child.

Four other youths, all aged under 10, were passengers in the vehicle.

Police say nobody was injured as a result, however the car was damaged.