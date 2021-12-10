Two hospitalised after ammonia leak at freezer works

Two people have been taken to hospital after an ammonia leak at a freezing works north of Oamaru on Friday night.

Ambulance (file picture).

Fire and Emergency say they arrived to the scene at 10:18pm.

A cloud of ammonia was found inside the building and evacuations were carried out with two people being taken to hospital.

Three fire crews were sent out, along with a hazardous material command unit.

Firefighters liaised with freezing works management staff until the leak was contained.

Police and ambulance were also in attendance.