Two hospitalised after ammonia leak at freezer works

Two people have been taken to hospital after an ammonia leak at a freezing works north of Oamaru on Friday night.
Fire and Emergency say they arrived to the scene at 10:18pm.
A cloud of ammonia was found inside the building and evacuations were carried out with two people being taken to hospital.
Three fire crews were sent out, along with a hazardous material command unit.
Firefighters liaised with freezing works management staff until the leak was contained.
Police and ambulance were also in attendance.