Tahuhu's fireworks help Magicians steal win over Hinds

An explosive finish from Lea Tahuhu has helped the Canterbury Magicians conjure a stunning six-wicket win with a ball to spare off a stunned Central Hinds outfit.

After posting 137 at Hagley Oval, Central looked to be in cruise control with their defence following the early wickets of Abby Gerken [0] and Amy Satterthwaite [9].

Jacinta Savage and Frankie Mackay couldn't do much better, going for 13 and 14 runs respectively and leaving Canterbury requiring 56 runs off 28 balls - a 12.00 required run rate.

At the other end, Canterbury opener Nat Cox continued to do her best to keep her side in the game before eventually bringing up a 50 with Tahuhu as her new partner.

Cox eventually finished 63 not out off 53 deliveries but it was Tahuhu's injection that gave the Magicians a chance and eventually the win.

Tahuhu was quick to find her groove, slotting her third delivery for six at long on.

Lea Tahuhu. (Source: Photosport)

Sensing a shift in momentum, Central opted to bring in medium-fast Hannah Rowe early to snuff out Tahuhu's spark. The Magicians required 31 runs off 12 balls at the time but the change proved to be a costly mistake.

Cox found the ropes with the first delivery of the over before taking a wide. She then managed a single with the third ball to get Tahuhu on strike.

Cue the fireworks.

Tahuhu blasted the next two balls for sixes before finishing the over with two fours - one of which was a heartbreaking overthrow by Rowe - giving the Magicians 26 off the over.

From there, the Magicians needed just five runs off the final over and despite Melissa Hansen's best efforts, four singles between the Canterbury partnership brought the scores level before Cox sealed the unlikely win with a four.

Tahuhu was named the "gamechanger" of the match soon after and said she was just stoked to have an impact on the match.

"When batting, you only get the one chance and I was quite lucky to get a couple of lines out there today," Tahuhu said.

"We pride ourselves on fighting right to the end."

The win is Canterbury's first victory of the season after losing their season-opener to the Blaze while the Hinds are still winless after three matches.