Rising star Jordan 'reasonably happy' with breakout season

Will Jordan spent his time in managed isolation reflecting on his breakout season with the All Blacks.

Will Jordan scores against the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

The 23-year-old was earlier this week recognised for his impressive year by being named World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Fresh out of MIQ after returning to New Zealand last month, Jordan told SENZ it’s been a lot to take in.

“Since we got back from the tour and being in quarantine the last couple of weeks, it gives you a pretty good chance to reflect on how it’s all gone,” he said.

“It seems a while ago that we kicked off the international season against Tonga and Fiji back in July, but a lot has happened since then.

“There’s been some ups and downs along the way, but as a whole looking back, I’m personally reasonably happy with how the year has worked out.”

Jordan spent a majority of the season with the Crusaders at fullback but found himself being utilised on the wing in the black jersey, with Jordie Barrett and Damien McKenzie preferred at No.15.

Jordan said he hand no issues shifting between the roles.

“I have enjoyed playing wing this year,” he added.

“It’s probably the first time in my career I’ve had a sustained period at wing. I’ve had times where I’ve jumped in there, but I’d never really had a big run of games in there.

“That’s been cool, just being able to grow from game-to-game and understand the different things that the wing position involves.

“Obviously we’ve got some pretty good cattle running around at fullback at the moment, so I’ve just been letting Damian (McKenzie) and Jordie (Barrett) duke it out there.

“For me it’s been about getting opportunities on the field and that’s been the beauty of being on the wing this year.”

Jordan could still add to his stellar 2021 with the speedster a finalist for All Blacks player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby awards next Wednesday.