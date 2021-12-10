NZ records 95 new Covid-19 community cases, 2 deaths

There are 95 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are in Auckland (75), Waikato (11), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1), Nelson-Tasman (1) and Canterbury (2).

There is also a case in Waitara in Taranaki.

There have also been two deaths in hospital from the virus.

It brings the Covid-19 death toll to 46.

Fifty-six people are in hospital with the virus, including four in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The number of hospitalisations and those in ICU is down on those from Thursday.

The ministry said the first death had occurred at Middlemore Hospital.

The second person had been admitted to Auckland City Hospital due to their Covid-19 infection. Their death has been referred to the coroner.

"The ministry would like to express its heartfelt condolences and sends its sympathies to the families of both of these people at this sad time."

The case in Waitara is linked to two active cases in New Plymouth and the local public health unit says it is unlikely there will be any locations of interest.

The Bay of Plenty's five new cases are located in Tauranga (4) and the western Bay of Plenty (1).

Four have been linked to previously reported cases and the other is still being investigated.

The new case in the Lakes DHB area is once again in Rotorua. They are a household contact of a previously reported case and are isolating at home.

Nelson-Tasman's new case is linked to the larger Nelson cluster.

One of Canterbury's new cases was announced on Thursday, with the second also residing in Christchurch.

It means the total number of active cases in the region is six.

They are directly linked to a case reported at the weekend.

"The case investigation is ongoing and this person is being transferred to an MIQ facility."

On Thursday, 103 community cases were announced in New Zealand.