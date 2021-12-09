Ship crew member injured on gangway at Ports of Auckland

Firefighters have freed a ship's crew member who broke their ankle on a gangway at the Ports of Auckland on Friday morning.

Ports of Auckland. (Source: 1News)

St John told 1News they were called to the port on Auckland's waterfront at around 7.30am.

The spokesperson said they were treating one person with serious injuries.

The person was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

In a statement Ports of Auckland said the injured person was not a Ports of Auckland staff member.

“I understand that a member of a ship’s crew had an accident, which I believe resulted in a broken ankle."

Maritime NZ told 1 News: "Investigators will attend the scene this morning to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident".

It comes after Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati was killed on August 30 last year after being crushed when a container was dropped during a lifting operation. Former Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson is reportedly facing two charges over the death.

Kalati‘s death came less than two weeks after the ports admitted a health and safety charge at the Auckland District Court, following the death of Laboom Dyer, a 23-year-old straddle crane driver, in 2018. Dyer died on the job in the early hours of August 27, 2018, after his crane tipped.

In April 2017, Auckland man Leslie Gelberger was fatally struck by a speeding Ports of Auckland pilot boat while he was swimming off a North Shore beach.