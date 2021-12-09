Patel rockets up bowling rankings after historic Mumbai Test

Source: 1News

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel's historic performance in Mumbai has seen him rocket up the Test bowling ranks.

Ajaz Patel celebrates a wicket against India. (Source: Photosport)

Patel's 14-wicket match haul in the Black Caps' loss saw him climb 23 spots to 38th in the world.

He also became only the third player to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings in the match with his efforts in the first innings.

Tim Southee remains the Black Caps' top-ranked Test bowler, although he is down one spot to fourth behind Australian duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Another big mover was New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who is up 26 places in the batting ranks to No. 78.

There were no changes at the top of the test batting rankings with Joe Root number one, ahead of Australia's Steve Smith and Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson.

Tom Latham, who captained the Black Caps in Williamson's absence for the second Test, dropped three places to 12th in the batting ranks.

