‘Girlboss s**t’ - Female footballer flattens pitch invader

Australian football captain Sam Kerr has become an internet sensation after flooring a male pitch invader with a shoulder charge which she was then yellow carded for.

Sam Kerr smashing goals and smashing pitch invaders. How can you not love this woman?

Solid hip and shoulder too. #rekt pic.twitter.com/qA9tbUf1Rd — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) December 8, 2021

During Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Juventus in the women's Champions League on Thursday, Matildas captain Kerr stopped the invader in his tracks with her shoulder.

The fan ran on to try to get a picture with Kerr's teammate Magda Eriksson before the star Australian striker intervened in the 88th minute, and was booked.

Kerr's actions lit up social media.

Sam Kerr collides with a pitch invader. (Source: Getty)

“I have never seen that at a women’s game … Pitch invader, Sam Kerr pushes him over and gets a yellow card. Bizarre,” English sports journalist Molly Hudson tweeted.

“Sam Kerr dropping a pitch invader during a Champions League game is the most girlboss s**t I’ve ever seen and I’m so here for it,” reporter Lavender Baj added.

Kerr was fronting up for Chelsea days after scoring twice in their FA Cup final win over London rivals Arsenal, but she couldn't find the net on Thursday though despite the home side having 25 shots at goal to two.

-Additional reporting by AAP.