Birth certificate gender change bill passing 'huge'

It is "huge" those who are trans, intersex, non-binary and takatāpui will be able to change their gender on their birth certificate without jumping through medical and court hoops, a member of the rainbow community says.

The unanimous passing of the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill on Thursday means those in the rainbow community no longer have to go through health professionals and the Family Court process to change their birth certificate.

The process is now through a statutory declaration.

The change comes after a petition calling for a self-identification process for amending registered sex without the requirement for medical treatment and without the need for a court process.

Jan Tinetti, the MP in charge of the bill, said: "It's been a tough journey for our trans and non-binary community. There have been real people who have been hurt when they have been belittled, mocked or discriminated against.

"Trans-misogyny is still misogyny.

"While this enacts a small change in legislation, it is a big change for many in our community.

"Today is a day about inclusion. Having the right to have a birth certificate that reflects who you know yourself to be."

Jack Byrne of Rainbow Path NZ told Breakfast the bill passing unanimously was "huge" but said there is still a lot of work to do around a "solution" for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers and putting a stop to other campaigns against the rainbow community.

"There's a path ahead now and that's what makes the huge difference," he remarked.

"It’s really lovely to see that people are celebrating that Aotearoa is doing something that is — especially if we cover people born overseas — could be world leading and we need that support around the conversion practices too and the campaigns against trans children in schools. I hope that unanimous support comes in behind those issues as well."

The law change will come into force at least 18 months after it receives sign off from the Governor-General (Royal assent), which usually happens in the days after a third reading passes.