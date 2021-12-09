103 new Covid-19 community cases recorded in NZ

There are 103 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The cases are in Auckland (88), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (5) and Lakes (1).

Seventy people are in hospital with the virus, including five in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

The ministry said a staff member at David Lange Carehome in Māngere East had tested positive for the virus. Residents and staff are being tested.

It also said there is a case in Ōpōtiki in the eastern Bay of Plenty and another in Christchurch. Both cases will be added to Friday's numbers.

The Ōpōtiki case was tested outside the eastern Bay of Plenty before returning home, where they are isolating.

The Christchurch case has direct links to another case in Canterbury reported last weekend, the ministry said.

The case was in isolation during their infectious period, so the ministry is picking it is unlikely there will be any locations of interest.

The five new Bay of Plenty cases are all in Tauranga. Three of them have been linked to previously reported cases, while links for the remaining two are under investigation.

All of the cases are isolating at home.

The fresh case in the Lakes DHB area is in Rotorua and they have been linked to a previously reported case.

"They are isolating in managed accommodation with public health oversight," the ministry said.

Two cases in an Auckland MIQ facility were also announced in Thursday's numbers.

Turning to vaccinations, more than 90 per cent of Māori in Canterbury are now at least partially vaccinated. Canterbury is the third DHB to achieve this milestone for Māori.

Counties Manukau has also achieved the 90 per cent first dose mark for Pacific people, meaning all of Auckland's DHBs have now hit the milestone.

Meanwhile, West Coast DHB has become the 17th DHB to reach 90 per cent first doses.

On Wednesday, 90 community cases were announced in New Zealand.