Tauranga’s Humpty Dumpty statue vandalised

The statue of Humpty Dumpty in Tauranga’s Memorial Park has had a great fall. Now, the hunt is on for someone who can do what the king’s horses and men couldn’t.

Humpty Dumpty of Tauranga’s Memorial Park has been vandalised. (Source: Supplied)

Tauranga City Council’s Gareth Wallis said the much-loved statue, which has been at the park’s playground since 1959, was vandalised earlier this week.

“The statue has been seriously damaged this time ‘round. It looks like someone has taken a sledgehammer to it,” he said.

“Most of Humpty’s right arm has been reduced to dust, and his head is badly chipped in places as well.”

Wallis said the vandalism was “very disappointing”.

The council is now looking for expert craftspeople to help repair the statue.

“We’re looking for a sculptor or concrete worker to repair the damage to Humpty’s arm and body, and for an artist to repaint the statue,” Wallis said.

“We’re not sure it can be repaired, but we’d like to try.”

People who may be able to help put Humpty back together again are asked to call Phill Everett on 07 577 7000 by December 24.