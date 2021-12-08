Sulu Fitzpatrick wins top prize at NZ Netball awards

Defender Sulu Fitzpatrick has won the top prize at the 2021 NZ Netball Awards, taking home the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award for the best netballer across all competitions.

Sulu Fitzpatrick blocks a shot against England. (Source: Photosport)

Fitzpatrick received the award on Wednesday evening in a ceremony held digitally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 29-year-old led the Mystics to a maiden ANZ Premiership title in 2021 and was also a key figure in the Silver Ferns' defence in international competition, leading to her promotion to vice captain of the national side.

Elsewhere, Silver Ferns Player of the Year went to midcourter Samantha Winders.

Winders was one of just three players to play all seven internationals against Australia and England in 2021.

Both Fitzpatrick and Winders' awards were decided on by votes from coaches and fellow Silver Ferns players.

Fellow defender Karin Burger was named ANZ Premiership Player of the Year for her stellar season with the Tactix in which she led the league in interceptions (48) and finished second in deflections (69) and rebounds (27).

Burger also won the fan favourite award.

Helena Wilson was awarded ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year in her fifth season with the Mystics after guiding the side to their historic title.

Paris Lokotui earned the Aspiring Silver Fern award after the 19-year-old's impressive debut season with the Central Pulse saw her make the Silver Ferns' training squad.

Netball NZ 2021 award winners:

Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award: Sulu Fitzpatrick

Silver Ferns’ Player of the Year: Samantha Winders

Aspiring Silver Fern: Paris Lokotui

Moment of the Year: Silver Ferns’ Constellation Cup victory

Fan Favourite: Karin Burger

ANZ Premiership Player of the Year: Karin Burger

Premiership Coach of the Year: Helene Wilson

Premiership Umpire of the Year: Kristie Simpson

National Netball League Player of the Year: Saviour Tui

National Netball League Coach of the Year: Ripeka Pirie

National Netball League Umpire of the Year: Zak Middleton

Secondary Schools Player of the Year: Carys Stythe

Contribution to NZ Netball Players Association: Bernice Mene

Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official: Anne Harrison

Community Volunteer Champion of the Year: Kim Voigt

Volunteer Administrator of the Year: Andrea James

Volunteer Coach of the Year: Donna Erceg

Volunteer Official of the Year: Kate Ward

Youth Volunteer of the Year: Tyler Campbell