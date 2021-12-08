New synthetic 'bath salts' drug detected in NZ

The synthetic drug cathinone dimethylpentylone has been detected in New Zealand for the first time.

Pink Playboy drug in which the synthetic was found. (Source: High Alert)

Dimethylpentylone was found in two samples tested by KnowYourStuffNZ in Dunedin, including in a pink ‘Playboy’ tablet that was sold as MDMA.

A statement on the High Alert website strongly discourages people from taking the substance: "Testing of any tablets or powder is recommended to help lower the risks.

"It's likely tablets containing dimethylpentylone are in circulation and being sold as MDMA."

Dimethylpentylone is also known as bk‑DMBDP and is a synthetic cathinone (sometimes called “bath salts”). There is currently no information on the substance's health risks, long-term side effects, or dosage, which makes its use riskier than the use of more common, well-studied substances.

The person who brought in one of the samples for checking shared they had taken the substance and described the experience as “very un-enjoyable”. They also experienced a bad comedown, during which they felt anxious.