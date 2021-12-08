New restrictions in England to slow spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has triggered his government’s so called Plan B to slow the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant across England.

Bus passengers wait at a bus stop next to a Stay Safe sign which encourages social distancing and the wearing of masks to curb the spread of Covid-19, in London, England. (Source: Associated Press)

In a televised Covid briefing from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said the new variant was spreading faster than Delta as the country recorded a further 131 new cases of Omicron, bringing the total to 568.

"‘It’s now proportionate and the responsible thing to move to Plan B," he announced.

From Monday people must work from home if they can. From Friday face masks will be extended to most public indoor venues including theatres, cinemas and restaurants and NHS Covid pass - proof of vaccination record - will be mandatory to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

Boris Johnson. (Source: Associated Press)

"We can’t yet assume that Omicron is less severe than previous variants," Johnson said.

"So while the picture may get better, and I sincerely hope that it will, we know that the remorseless logic of exponential growth could lead to a big rise in hospitalisations and therefore, sadly, in deaths."