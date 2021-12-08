Top Stories
Video: Govt reveals plans to stamp out smoking
8 mins ago
Source: 1News
NZ Food Safety investigating after another sugar recall
Boss fires 900 staff during three-minute Zoom call
Auckland's borders going sooner than advice said - Hipkins
What happens if you test Covid-positive while holidaying?
Tauranga’s Humpty Dumpty statue vandalised
Govt plans to ban Kiwis under 14 from ever buying tobacco
4 mins ago
National health strategy needed for tamariki 'right now'
5 mins ago
Sulu Fitzpatrick wins top prize at NZ Netball awards
23 mins ago
Finnish PM missed Covid exposure texts while at nightclub
25 mins ago
