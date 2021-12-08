Fearless Frenchman tramping NZ barefoot to save Kiwi rivers

Source: 1News

A fearless Frenchman is taking on a fundraising mission to complete all 10 of New Zealand's Great Walks barefoot.

Etienne Lorre on a barefoot walk.

Etienne Lorre on a barefoot walk. (Source: Seven Sharp)

Etienne Lorre has just finished running the six-hour Routeburn track, right after completing the three-day trek on the nearby Kepler track in Fiordland.

He's teamed up with Drinkable Rivers NZ and together they're doing it for the nation's rivers, more and more of which are becoming unswimmable - 62 per cent in fact.

It's a big job and that's where Lorre comes in.

Next up are the Paparoa and Heaphy tracks, then after Christmas, the Tongariro Crossing, he's done it three times already, barefoot.

Those wishing to donate towards the cause can do so here.

New ZealandEnvironment

