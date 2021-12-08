Christmas tree outside Fox News in New York set on fire

A man has been charged with arson and other crimes for setting fire to a 15-metre Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, New York police said.

Christmas tree on fire outside Fox News building in New York. (Source: Video screenshot from NBC .)

The artificial tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight Wednesday (US time), police said.

Photos and videos from the scene show the fully decorated tree going up in flames. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and no injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man who police said was homeless was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Police said the man had a lighter, but it was unclear whether any accelerant was used.

The tree had been ceremonially lit during a network Christmas special on Sunday. Its charred remains are being dismantled.