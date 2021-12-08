Barrett pips Mo'unga for No.10 in World Rugby's team of year

The battle between Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga for the All Blacks' No.10 jersey has had an interesting chapter added to it with World Rugby naming Barrett in their 2021 team of the year at first-five.

Beauden Barrett and RIchie Mo'unga at All Blacks training. (Source: Photosport)

Barrett was one of three All Blacks named in World Rugby's dream team - a new addition to the governing body's annual awards - unveiled on Thursday morning.

Ardie Savea was named at No.8 while Breakthrough Player of the Year Will Jordan was named on the right wing.

At first-five however, World Rugby selected Barrett instead of Mo'unga after the two shared time in the role for the All Blacks this season.

Barrett featured in 13 of the All Blacks' 15 Tests in 2021, starting at No.10 in seven of them while also bringing up his 100th cap for the squad in emphatic fashion with a two-try performance in a win against Wales.

Mo'unga on the other hand played in 10 All Blacks Tests this year but started seven of them as well.

The Crusaders star took time out from All Blacks duties for the birth of his second child before joining the team for their lengthy end-of-year tour.

The All Blacks had the second most representatives in the squad with the Springboks contributing five to the XV.

Of note, Scotland’s Stuart Hogg was named at fullback over Jordie Barrett despite the Hurricanes star's stellar season as one of the All Blacks' best.

French halfback Antoine Dupont was preferred at halfback over Aaron Smith, who also missed a big chunk of the international season for the birth of his second child.

In the women's dream team, Stacey Fluhler was the only Black Fern to be selected after the side had a rough Northern Tour.

World Rugby Men’s Dream Team

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

10. Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

11. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

12. Samu Kerevi (Australia)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)