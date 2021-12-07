Waine header enough to give Phoenix win in FFA Cup

Source: 1News

The Wellington Phoenix have managed to advance to the round of 16 in the FFA Cup after earning just their second ever win in the competition.

Wellington Phoenix's Ben Waine and Western United's Connor Pain.

Wellington Phoenix's Ben Waine and Western United's Connor Pain. (Source: Photosport)

The Phoenix took down Western United 1-0 on Tuesday evening in Geelong to move on after Ben Waine scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute.

Waine headed home an inch-perfect cross from right back Louis Fenton to put his team ahead and from there the Phoenix were able to hold on for the win.

After their controversial season-opening loss to the Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday, coach Ufuk Talay made eight changes to the XI to field a much younger squad.

Oli Sail, Ben Old and Clayton Lewis were the only three back for the match with the starting XI's average age at just 21.

Young Australian midfielder Luka Prso and academy graduates Kurtis Mogg, Finn Surman and Oskar van Hattum all made their debuts for the Phoenix in the win.

The Phoenix now travel to Newcastle for their A-League match against the Jets on Friday.

