Stokes dedicates Ashes Test to late dad year on from death

New Zealand-born England all-rounder Ben Stokes has dedicated the first Ashes Test to his late dad and former Kiwis prop Gerard Stokes.

Ben Stokes makes a gesture for his dad after a Test in Cape Town. (Source: Getty)

Stokes will return for England on Wednesday afternoon after almost six months on the sidelines recovering from two surgeries on a broken finger as well as addressing his mental health.

On the eve of the first Test, Stokes took to social media to honour his dad, noting he'll take the field exactly one year on since Ged died of brain cancer in Christchurch.

”I wasn’t sure if I would ever walk out onto a field ever again a few months ago," Stokes wrote.

"I find it amazing that when I do walk out tomorrow I’ll be remembering you exactly one year on since you left us."

Stokes will likely look to honour his dad in the Test with a three-finger gesture he has done in recent years which is a nod to his father's amputated finger from a rugby league injury.

He was first photographed making the salute after an impressive all-round display in a Test win in Cape Town last year when his father was in hospital in Johannesburg.

Stokes shared the image on Instagram as part of the emotional post.

"You are gonna be with me this whole week," he said.