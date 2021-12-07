Selection conundrums aplenty in Black Caps after India Tests

An out-of-form batting great, an injured skipper and a spinner who created history.

Black Caps Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Ajaz Patel are three immediate conundrums coach Gary Stead and selectors face as they swiftly turn their attentions from the Indian tour to a home summer.

Front of mind, where to now with Taylor; does he stay or is this the end?

It was a tour to forget for one of the country's greatest ever with his eyebrow-raising time at the crease in the second innings in Mumbai only increasing questions around his future.

He's only scored two half centuries in his last 23 innings.

"Ross has had a disappointing tour by his standards but he's been an exceptional player for New Zealand for a long, long time," Stead said.

"I think there's some factors behind [his tour performance] with the lack of match time ability beforehand and we had a number of trainings before the second Test washed out as well."

Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Ajaz Patel. (Source: Photosport)

Taylor isn’t the only thing Stead has to think about though.

Williamson's immediate future is also of concern with that pesky elbow issue which has plagued him for much of the 2021 season.

Stead said he believes surgery was an “unlikely” response.

“All that surgery would do is ensure that rehab is done,” Stead said.

“If we don't have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that. Last time it was about eight to nine weeks - I suspect that is the timeframe again.”

Then the most intriguing prospect - when will Patel play again?

The man who will live in New Zealand Cricket fame forever with his historic 10-for innings in Mumbai now has the possibility of not featuring at all over New Zealand's home summer on pitches that likely won't suit spin.

Stead said that’s just how New Zealand conditions are.

"if you look at the Test results in New Zealand over the last five years then it has definitely been seam dominated," Stead said.

"I don't expect that will change enormously for us."

Three players, three different questions as the home summer fast approaches.