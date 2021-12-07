Police appeal for sightings of missing Ōtāhuhu man

Police are appealing for sightings or any information on the whereabouts of missing Auckland man Atonio Finau, aged 65.

Atonio Finau. (Source: NZ Police)

The family of Finau have not heard from him since November 16, and have concerns for his welfare.

Police were notified last week and despite a number of inquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remains unknown.

Finau lives in the Ōtāhuhu area but was last known to be in the Laingholm and New Lynn areas.

Atonio Finau in the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen. (Source: NZ Police)

The photo of Finau sitting above shows the clothing he was last known to be wearing.

If anyone knows where he is, or has information that may help find him, please call police on 105 and quote file number 211203/4366.