NZ to host SailGP round for next 4 years

Kiwi sailing fans will have world-class action to look forward to for the next four years with Government securing a deal to bring the SailGP to Aotearoa’s shores.

New Zealand SailGP Team. (Source: Photosport)

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash confirmed Wednesday morning Lyttelton will host the first Sail Grand Prix season ever held in New Zealand.

The regatta will be part of the 2022-23 season before Auckland and Lyttelton host alternate races in following seasons.

“SailGP is one of the most exciting sailing races on the global sports calendar. We are delighted to win hosting rights for seasons three to six over the next four years,” said Nash.

“We can’t wait to see the fleet of hydro-foiling F50 catamarans in action here. There is keen international competition to be part of this event, and the selection of both Lyttelton and Auckland is testament to our reputation for successfully hosting world-class sporting events.

“SailGP is still a comparatively new event but has strong Kiwi connections. New Zealand’s team is headed by Olympic and America’s Cup champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke. America’s Cup legends Sir Russell Coutts, Larry Ellison and Jimmy Spithill are involved in the global competition.

“The NZ SailGP Team has worked closely with government and ChristchurchNZ and Auckland Unlimited to secure SailGP for this four-year run. This partnership has been vital to get New Zealand onto the global SailGP circuit.”

It comes after the Government’s $99 million bid to host the America’s Cup in Auckland again was rejected by Team New Zealand earlier this year, with the Kiwi crew now looking at offshore offers for the next regatta.

Nash said he has approved government investment of up to $5.4 million over four years to be used for the annual event with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment - which administers the Major Events Fund - now working through the investment agreement with Sail GP.

“The races will bring significant economic benefits and opportunities to celebrate our unique culture on the global stage,” Nash added.

“The stunning Whakaraupo Lyttelton Harbour in Ōtautahi Christchurch and the Hauraki Gulf in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland will allow us to showcase the racing up-close, and are also a brilliant opportunity to promote our tourism industry.

“SailGP has a strong environmental focus and its emphasis on diversity and inclusivity through its Women's Pathway Program align strongly with our priorities.”

Races in Bermuda, USA, UK, Denmark, France, Spain and Dubai were also confirmed for the 2022-23 season by Sail GP on Wednesday morning.