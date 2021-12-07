NZ get in on basketball's shorter format ahead of Comm Games

3X3 is the fast and furious half-court version of basketball which has evolved from the streets to the Olympics and now to the Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand are ready to get in on the action with teams set to compete in Birmingham next year when the sport makes its debut.

As basketball enjoys a boom in New Zealand, 3x3 player Lauryn Hippolite said the shortened format is also feeling the benefits of that.

"[People are] realising there is a pathway now, like with this Commonwealth Games - you can take it internationally," Hippolite said.

For the uninitiated, it's half-court basketball with slightly smaller ball, a 12-second shot clock, 10-minute games where the first to 21 points wins.

Simply put, it means lots of action.

"I just like how fast-paced it is,” player Pafe Momoisea said.

“Quick turnarounds, not too much time to think, you're just playing off instinct and having fun."

And with medals on the line, there’s plenty more fun to be had.