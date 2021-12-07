Man arrested in Paris over killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Source: AAP

One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested at Roissy airport near Paris as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, sources say, a move welcomed by his fiancee and a rights group as a potential breakthrough.

Jamal Khashoggi.

Jamal Khashoggi. (Source: Associated Press)

A police source named the man as Khaled Aedh Al-Otaibi, a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia.

A judicial source confirmed the arrest and said authorities were in the process of verifying his identity.

But a Saudi official said it was a case of mistaken identity, adding that those convicted of the crime were currently serving their sentence in Saudi Arabia.

His fiancee Hatice Cengiz had earlier welcomed reports of the arrest, which came days after French President Emmanuel held face-to-face talks in Saudi Arabia with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I welcome the arrest of one of Jamal's killers today in France," Cengiz said.

"France should try him for his crime, or extradite him to a country able and willing to genuinely investigate and prosecute him as well as the person who gave the order to murder Jamal."

Khashoggi, a critic of Prince Mohammed, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.

Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed.

His remains have not been found.

The man was arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by Turkey in 2019, the police source told Reuters, adding that French prosecutors will now begin proceedings for a potential extradition there.

Al-Otaibi, who is mentioned on UK and US sanctions lists as being involved in Khashoggi's murder, was also on a French wanted list.

"This could be a major breakthrough in the quest for justice for Jamal Khashoggi but more confirmation required," said Agnes Callamard, head of Amnesty International who previously led a United Nations investigation into Khashoggi's killing.

"If it is indeed the same person as that named by various sanctions lists and my report, then he was at the Consulate Residence at the time."

RTL radio was the first to report news of Al-Otaibi's arrest earlier on Tuesday.

WorldMiddle EastUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Dunedin Countdown attacker admits trying to kill four people

2

Abuse hurled at Auckland Subway staff ‘unacceptable’

3

Police at Auckland's borders 'running out of steam'

4

Luxon won’t be drawn on whether he backs Reserve Bank boss

5

More than 300 lambs worth $40K stolen from Northland farm

Latest Stories

Auckland woman shares family's Covid experience

Dunedin Countdown attacker admits trying to kill four people

Biden and Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border

Luxon won’t be drawn on whether he backs Reserve Bank boss

Man arrested in Paris over killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Related Stories

Govts around the world weighing new measures amid Omicron

Aucklander recounts being Iraqi hostage, 30 years on

Iraqi baby buried as death toll in EU-Belarus crisis grows

Italian authorities destroy record seizure of amphetamine Captagon