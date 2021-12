Reiko Ioane (right) hand Will Jordan the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award. (Source: All Blacks)

All Blacks winger Will Jordan has won World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old didn’t know he’d won until his All Black teammates Beauden Barrett and Reiko Ioane surprised him.

In his 11 Test matches for the All Blacks this year Jordan scored 15 tries.