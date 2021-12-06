Tauranga police station a 'high risk' location of interest

A police station in Tauranga has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Tauranga Central Police Station. (Source: undefined)

The location, Tauranga Central Police Station, has been marked as "high risk" on the Ministry of Health's website.

Anyone who visited on Sunday 5 December, between 2.44pm and 3pm, has been asked to self-isolate, test for Covid-19 immediately and again on day five after exposure at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health. Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch," the ministry advised.

When contacted by 1News, police said they were unable to comment.

The station is among 13 new exposure sites listed on Monday.

RHYTHM 'N' FUN Line Dancing Class St Mary's Anglican Church Mt Maunganui, visited on Wednesday 1 December, between 10.30am and 1.45pm, is also considered "high risk" and anyone who visited at the time should follow the same rules as the police station.

For all other new locations, people who visited at the specified times should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure and if symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until getting a negative test result.