Man allegedly threatened bar staff with knife over vaccine pass

A Dunedin man has been charged with threatening bar staff with a knife after he didn't have a Covid-19 vaccine pass.

A police officer (file image).

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police were called to The Bog in central Dunedin about 8.30pm on Monday.

"A 46-year-old male was at The Bog and had locked himself in the bathroom after an argument had started due to him not having a vaccine pass," Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

"He came out of the bathroom with a knife and also smashed a window with his hand."

Police officers arrived and arrested the man.

However, in the process, one of the officers sustained injuries to his hand, with it likely broken.

The man was due to appear in court today.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicDunedin and Otago

