Heavy rain forecast for lower North Island

More heavy rain is expected to hit parts of the lower North on Tuesday, after a deluge on Monday saw cars submerged in floodwaters and caused slips.

Cars submerged in flood waters at Riverbank Carpark.

Cars submerged in flood waters at Riverbank Carpark. (Source: Supplied)

The weather kept firefighters busy on the Kāpiti Coast, while Paremata School closed after sewage started running into its grounds.

MetService said parts of the region received close to twice an average month's rain in less than two days.

NIWA said Paraparaumu along the Kāpiti Coast had its third wettest December day on record. It came a day after the town's second wettest December day on record.

MetService said a slow moving front continues to bring heavy rain to parts of the lower North Island, so weather warnings and watches remain in force.

A heavy rain watch is in place until 9pm on Tuesday for Kāpiti and Horowhenua, excluding the Tararua Range.

There is also one in place for Wellington from Tawa north until 8pm tonight.

Meanwhile, further heavy rain means there is an orange heavy rain warning in place for Mount Taranaki until 6pm tonight.

MetService said to expect another 50-70mm of rain to accumulate, with peak rates of 10-15mm/h.

The orange heavy rain warning is also in place for the Tararua Range until 11pm tonight, with further periods of heavy rain on the cards.

Those in the Tararua Range can expect another 60-90mm of rain to accumulate, with peak rates of 10-15mm/h.

A person with an umbrella standing in a storm.

A person with an umbrella standing in a storm. (Source: istock.com)

