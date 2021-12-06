Family 'traumatised' by mum's improper embalming

A national register of funeral directors is being considered in an effort to clean up the industry, after a number of horror stories came to light.

The Ministry of Health has been reviewing the laws relating to death, funerals and cremation, which were created in the 1960s.

In a statement the Ministry said for the last two years it has been working to develop “a modern, fit-for-purpose legislation”.

“One of the options being looked at within the review is to nationally register funeral directors, and providing criteria for qualifications and experience,” said a spokesman.

Just over 80 per cent of funeral service providers are a member of at least one industry organisation, meaning they have to be qualified or hold a current practising certificate.

Embalmers Association president Geoff Botherway said only those who are voluntarily registered can be held accountable.

“You cannot just blindly trust and put faith in people who call themselves a funeral director or an embalmer.

“The industry does want tighter restrictions, more governance, more regulation so that we can protect our families,” said Botherway.

One woman who spoke to 1News on a condition of anonymity said it was a nightmare saying farewell to her mother, who died of cancer several years ago.

She said she had been embalmed so that she could spend time with her family at home, but when she opened her mother’s coffin she was yellow, covered in bruises and had swelling.

Within hours the deceased woman started bleeding from her eyes, mouth and ears, and had to be taken away.

The problems are thought to have been caused by improper embalming.

“It didn’t look like our mum,” said the unnamed woman.

“We just want everyone to know so it doesn’t happen to another family again because it traumatised us all completely.”

No decision has been made on if and when any changes will come into effect.