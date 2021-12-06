Cops trying to identify dangerous drivers at Auckland beach

Source: 1News

Police are asking for the public's help to identify those driving dangerously at Karioitahi Beach on Auckland's west coast last weekend.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Counties Manukau Police said the drivers of vehicles and dirt bikes were driving dangerously in front of the surf club, which is the main beach safe zone.

"Kariotahi beach is a legal road and the same rules apply, this safe zone also has a 20km/h speed limit," police said.

"This driving is dangerous to other beach users and puts people's safety at risk.

"Police need to identify the drivers of these vehicles and bikes and we ask anyone with information to phone police on 105, quoting file number 211206/1946 or you can send us a private Facebook message."

Police also urged anyone who sees dangerous driving activity on the beach taking place to call 111 at the time.

