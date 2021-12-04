Whanganui DHB confirms first case of Covid in region

Whanganui District Health Board has confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the region.

The DHB said the person was well and self-isolating in a supervised isolation quarantine facility.

The person had recently travelled out of the region, has been compliant with all Covid-19 tracing requirement's and is co-operating with health officials.

Public Health are starting contact tracing and currently gauge the risk as low.

In a statement, Whanganui DHB acting chief executive Graham Dyer said they were working to minimise the risk to the community.

"The best thing you can do for yourself and your whānau right now is if you're not vaccinated to get in and get it done, maintain handwashing, social distancing and mask wearing."

Any locations of interest will be updated on the Ministry of Health's website.

If you are concerned or have any symptoms, ring Healthline 0800 611 116 to check if you need to be tested.

The Covid-19 testing centres will be running extended hours 8am to 3pm on hospital grounds.

