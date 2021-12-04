NZ records 98 new community Covid-19 cases

There are 98 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The cases are in:

Northland (three), all household contacts of a previously-reported case

Auckland (64). Health staff are now helping more than 3600 people, of which 908 are confirmed cases, isolate at home.

Waikato (21). These include four people who tested positive in Taranaki, but live in Waikato.

One person who lives in Mangakino in the Lakes district tested positive in Waikato.

Bay of Plenty (six). All are contacts of an existing case, and all are in the Western Bay of Plenty. One person is receiving care in Tauranga Hospital

Hawke’s Bay (two). These were the two Covid-19 cases that were announced on Friday night in the Wairoa District.

Nelson Tasman (one), who is linked to another case

One case was reported in Canterbury, and links to the current outbreak are being investigated. This case was reported after the Ministry of Health's 9am cutoff time, and will be added to Sunday's numbers.

A second wastewater sample taken on Thursday in Gisborne has come back positive for Covid-19.

"Public Health Officials are not aware of any recovered cases in the region who may be shedding the virus and believe there is a strong possibility there could be an undetected case in the community," the Ministry of Health said.

People in the region who have Covid-19 symptoms are being asked to get tested.

On Friday, the country recorded 92 new Covid-19 cases — the first time since October 28 the daily numbers dropped below 100.

Today is the second day that case numbers have fallen below 100.

Two new cases were also found at the border.

The first is a traveller from India, who flew via the UAE and arrived on November 30. They tested positive during routine day one testing in Wellington.

The second is a traveller from Fiji, who arrived in Auckland on November 28. They tested positive at around day three of their stay in MIQ.

Saturday’s numbers were announced in a written statement from the Ministry of Health.