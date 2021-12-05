Dunedin artist gets work featured in Ed Sheeran music video

A Kiwi artist now living in Los Angeles has landed the opportunity of a lifetime to produce art for one of the world’s biggest popstars.

Originally from Dunedin, Chris Sharp’s work has featured in Ed Sheeran’s latest music video that’s already had 24 million views.

Sharp got the job through a friend in Hollywood and says it's the highest profile thing he's ever done.

“So he [Ed Sheeran] basically said if you're down I’ve got two days to paint a bunch of these massive fake rocks," he says.

His work has also been used in a new Machine Gun Kelly film.

Sharp says: “If I had thought you know, 15 to 20 years ago in Dunedin that I would have been doing some work for one of the biggest popstars on earth, I don't think I would have been able to wrap my head around that.”