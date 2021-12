Two people have died after a crash in Favona, Auckland on Saturday night.

Police (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The crash on Savill Road, between a car and a truck, was reported to police shortly after 9pm.

It comes after another person died after falling from the back of a vehicle in Manawatū, also on Saturday night.

Police said the person fell from a utility vehicle on Te Awa Road, in Pohangina.

They were "critically injured" and subsequently died at the scene.

Emergency services were called at about 6pm.