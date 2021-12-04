NZ's Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler ever to take Test 10-for

Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel has made history on Saturday night, taking all 10 wickets in India's first innings, becoming the third bowler ever to complete the feat in Tests.

Ajaz Patel celebrates a wicket against India. (Source: Photosport)

Patel's 10 for 119 is the best figures by a New Zealander in Test cricket.

Patel came into the second day with the first four wickets, dismissing both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for ducks in the process.

On the second morning, Patel quickly got back into his work, trapping Wriddhiman Saha lbw and bowling Ravi Ashwin the very next ball.

After lunch, Patel took the prized wicket of Mayank Agarwal for 150, before skittling through the tail to wrap up India's innings for 325.

Patel's 10-for beat Richard Hadlee's best-ever figures of 9 for 51 against Australia in 1985.

The Kiwi left arm spinner joins Jim Laker (10 for 52) and Anil Kumble (10 for 74) as the only players to ever take 10 wickets in a Test innings.