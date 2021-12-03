Two people dead in separate crashes on Friday night

Two people have died in separate crashes on Friday night.

One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Motunau, Canterbury. Another person in the vehicle was airlifted by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital for treatment.

The crash on Glendhu Road was reported to police just before 8.30pm.

A second person died in a serious crash in Wyndham, Southland, after a vehicle had rolled into a paddock.

Police were called to the crash on Wyndham Road just after 11pm.

The person, who was the only one in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police want any witnesses who may have seen a dark-coloured Mazda ute travelling Wyndham Road at the time to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call police on 105 and quote the file number 211204/5529.

Inquiries into both crashes are ongoing.