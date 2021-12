Police have named the man who died when a grader rolled down a bank in Beaumont, Otago on Thursday night.

A police car (file picture). (Source: 1News)

He was 69-year-old David Divers of Roxburgh.

Police were called to the scene about 8.30pm on Thursday.

The accident happened at a private property on Millers Flat between Roxburgh and Lawrence.

A police spokesman said a man was found dead at the scene.

Police say the inquiries into the incident are ongoing and have extended their condolences to the family.