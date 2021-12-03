Lotto winner yet to tell partner of $6.3 million fortune

A Tauranga woman who won $6.3 million in Wednesday night's lotto draw says she's yet to tell her partner of their new fortune.

A Lotto Powerball ticket. (Source: Supplied)

The winnings were made up of $6 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she received to buy a ticket online at MyLotto after winning "a couple hundred" dollars on a previous draw.

But when she saw an email from Lotto NZ she admitted she thought someone was "having me on".

"But I opened the app and checked my ticket anyway. Seeing all the numbers and the Powerball number circling off on my ticket caused my brain to go blank, and I began to shake uncontrollably," she said.

"In that moment, I couldn’t think straight at all and got up and took myself for a walk around the block to gather my thoughts."

She said even though she got randomly generated numbers, she noticed many were family birth dates.

But the woman admitted she hasn't yet been able to tell her partner, who is out of town.

"My partner doesn’t know the news yet, but he comes home this evening and I can’t wait to tell him," she said.

"I honestly can't wait to see his face."

The winner said she was looking forward to paying off her mortgage and setting her family up for the future.

She is the 20th Powerball winner so far this year, and comes just over a week after another Tauranga couple won $10.3 million with Powerball.