One lucky punter struck the Lotto Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night's draw.

The Lotto player won $6.3 million.

The winning numbers are 06, 10, 11, 15, 28, 31 Bonus 14 Powerball 05.

Two other players shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $333,333.