Cook Islands records first suspected Covid-19 case

Barbara Dreaver
By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
Source: 1News

The Cook Islands has its first suspected Covid-19 case after a repatriation flight arrived in Rarotonga from Auckland yesterday.

Covid-19 testing in Cook Islands (file photo).

All passengers from the flight had to be double vaccinated and present a negative test before boarding. Strict safety measures were also in place on their arrival in Rarotonga.

It's understood the person has tested positive after being tested at the island's quarantine facility – a local resort.


A ministerial statement is expected to be made in the Cook Islands parliament shortly.

The Cook Islands opens its borders to double vaxxed New Zealand visitors on January 14.

