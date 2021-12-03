Celebrity Treasure Island runner-up embarking on new career

By Vandhna Bhan, 1News Tonight Reporter
Source: 1News

International dance sensation and Celebrity Treasure Island runner up Lance Savali has just added a new profession to his list, music composer and DJ.

His day job was touring the world as a dancer performing alongside some big names like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Chris Brown and Beyonce, but now Savali says "I've kind of done what I wanted to do with dance and this is my next chapter".

This week he released his debut single 'Floor is Lava'.

"Is it like drill rap? Is it hip hop? No, It's straight like 'doof doof' tech house music," explains Savali when describing his genre.

Savali was meant to be performing a DJ set at Baydreams this summer, which has now been cancelled, but he's got his eyes set on bigger plans for 2022, which may include a tour with some big names.

Watch the video above to find out more.

