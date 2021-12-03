92 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

There are 92 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health workers at a Covid-19 testing station. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Auckland (80), Waikato (2), Northland (1), Bay of Plenty (5), Lakes (1), Nelson (1) and Taranaki (2).

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there were also three additional cases in Taranaki who were known contacts with an established link to the other cases.

She said the cases were isolating across three households in New Plymouth, Rotorua and Waikato.

The new cases bring the total in Taranaki to five, McElnay said.

Devon Intermediate in New Plymouth had closed as the school was linked to one of the cases.

Close contacts had been identified and testing was underway.

McElnay warned New Zealanders to remain vigilant, confirming "unexpected" detections of the virus in wastewater samples taken in Matamata and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne.

The Matamata detection was made on November 29 and Tairāwhiti on December 1.

Follow-up samples were underway.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms in these areas is encouraged to get tested, McElnay said.

There are 79 people with Covid-19 in hospital in New Zealand. Nine of those are in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

McElnay said Waitematā and Canterbury DHBs had "pleasingly" become the third and fourth DHBs to reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

This was after Capital and Coast DHB.

McElnay also said the average across metro Auckland DHBs had reached 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

"That's fantastic progress," she remarked.

"Tāmaki Makaurau has bore the brunt of the outbreak and its people have been the vanguard of Aotearoa's vaccination efforts."

McElnay said Aucklanders and Auckland health providers could share the credit for reaching increasing vaccination milestones.

On Thursday, 172 community cases were announced.