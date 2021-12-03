90-year-old trainer still thriving in thoroughbred racing

How many 90-year-olds are still working a six-day week - and how many of them are still making a name for themselves?

Cliff Goss is definitely doing that in the thoroughbred racing game along with his sensational horse, the aptly named Gold Watch.

The five-year-old gelling is on a six-race winning streak with his most recent success at Te Aroha last weekend.

Trelawney Stud managing director and son-in-law Brent Taylor said the pair are a highlight for many in the community.

“To have a character like Cliff come out with an outstanding horse and see the enthusiasm and feel the passion of someone not sitting in the retirement village but getting out and being part of life, it's just wonderful.”

It's another intriguing chapter in a life that's already offered up plenty for Goss.

From working on deep-sea crayfish boats, to owning a pub and living through some dangerous times while training in Macau.

“It was pretty corrupt back in those days,” Goss recalled.

“They just wanted to get money, they'd just do anything to get money.”

Goss bought Gold Watch four years ago off his daughter Cherry and her husband Brent at Trelawney Stud when he wanted something to do following the death of his wife Rae.

Things didn’t immediately go to plan, with Gold Watch finishing a distant 32 lengths last in his first start.

“He jumped out of the barrier and then the severe pain went up the ligament and he just wouldn’t go,” Goss said.

“Prior to that he was working well enough to win.”

Since then, it’s been a magical ride for a man who’s got everyone talking.

“A lot of the trainers, they don’t even know me, but they all know me now,” Goss said.

“They might think I’m going to die soon and they might want Gold Watch.”