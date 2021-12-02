Scathing interim report released on Pharmac

An independent panel has released a scathing interim report into our national drug-buying agency Pharmac.

The review panel - chaired by former Consumer New Zealand chief executive Sue Chetwin - is looking at whether Pharmac is achieving its objectives, including how quickly it makes decisions and the transparency of that process. It’s also looking into equity at the organisation, including access to medicines for Māori, Pacific and disabled people.

Chetwin says the panel has been meeting frequently since March and has heard from people across the health spectrum. It’s received 213 submissions.

“It was concerning that almost without exception, the feedback contained many elements that were critical, particularly of the timeliness and transparency of Pharmac’s decision-making processes,” Chetwin said.

The interim report has found multiple failings, including that Pharmac “closely guards its information”, leaving the public poorly informed about the decisions it makes. The report found there is “considerable” scope to broaden the involvement of consumers in the decision-making process.

The report also found that while Pharmac has made commitments to improving equitable outcomes for Māori and Pacific people and disabled people, “it is a long way from achieving this goal”.

“Stakeholders raised concerns that Pharmac’s clinical advisory subcommittees have few Māori or Pacific people or disabled people on them. Very few of its staff are Māori,” the report reads.

Recommendations for how Pharmac can improve will be made in the next phase of the review process.