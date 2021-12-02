NZ Knights? Newcastle’s NRLW team signs nine Kiwi Ferns

The Newcastle Knights’ NRLW team will have a distinct Kiwi flavour to it in this year’s competition with nine Kiwi Ferns signed on for their 2022 campaign.

Newcastle Knights NRLW's new Kiwi contingent. (Source: Krystal Rota / Instagram)

The Knights have managed to nab a tonne of experience from across the ditch with Kiwi Ferns skipper Krystal Rota, forward Annetta Nuuausala and 2018 premiership-winners Maitua Feterika and Ngatokotoru Arakua all signed.

The team has also signed former Warriors playmaker Charntay Poko, Māori All Stars prop Kararaina Wira-Kohu and Sevens representative Charlotte Scanlan.

Rounding out the new Kiwi talent are young speedsters Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly and Katelyn Vaha’akolo, who both made their international debuts last year.

"The announcement of our nine New Zealand players is an incredible moment for the inaugural NRLW side," Knights CEO Phil Gardner said.

The nine Kiwi representatives will join local players Bobbi Law, Caitlan Johnston, Jayme Fressard, Chantelle Graham, Kyra Simon and Phoebe Desmond in Newcastle's first NRLW team, to be led by newly appointed coach Casey Bromilow.

Bromilow said he was just as excited to work with the Kiwi contingent.

Krystal Rota [centre] with her Kiwi Ferns teammates. (Source: Photosport)

“It’s exciting to have nine international New Zealand players joining us,” Bromilow said.

“All of these players bring a wealth of experience and talent to our playing group.

“It’s a throwback to the 1988 men’s team where there was a big mix of local talent and international players from New Zealand. Similar to then, the players will help drive the culture within the Club.

In a social media post, Rota simply described the occasion as "same dream, new team".

The NRLW returns in 2022 after Covid-19 forced the competition to be cancelled in 2021.

The Warriors are no longer part of the competition due to finances, paving the way for the Knights, Eels and Titans to join the expanded competition.