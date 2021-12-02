Inquiry to be launched into sexual offending at Dilworth

An independent inquiry will be held into historic sexual offending at Auckland's Dilworth school after a third former staff member was sentenced over related offences on Thursday.

Ross Browne. (Source: 1News)

Ross Browne, the school's former chaplain and one of Dilworth's most prolific sex offenders, was sentenced in the Auckland High Court to six years in prison after pleading guilty to 16 offences.

The 73-year-old worked as a chaplain, teacher and scout leader at the boys boarding school between 1979 and 2006.

Most of the charges were for indecently assaulting boys between 1987 and 2004.

READ MORE: Victims of Dilworth sex offender share impact of his abuse

It comes after a former staff member, an ex-scout leader, was sentenced to six months in prison and two weeks' home detention in August.

A video message was sent out to Old Boys on Thursday afternoon following Browne's sentencing.

Where to get help. (Source: Breakfast)

"To better inform the work of the Redress Programme, and to understand what happened in the past, we intend to commission an independent inquiry," Dilworth Trust Board Chair Aaron Snodgrass said.

"The inquiry’s terms of reference are currently being drafted and will encompass the evolution of the school’s policies and processes related to student safety and the school’s response to complaints of sexual abuse."

Snodgrass added: "The impact of Ross Browne’s offending on our community has been far reaching and should never have happened."

Eleven men have been charged as part of police investigation Operation Beverly.