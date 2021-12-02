Daunting climate 'to do' list unveiled opposite Beehive

Source: 1News

A daunting climate "to do" list was unveiled opposite the Beehive on Thursday for the Prime Minister to see.

It was a reminder from Greenpeace of the climate emergency Jacinda Ardern declared last year, with campaigners who fought for it frustrated with what they say is a lack of action.

"Be on the right side of history, be part of the solution,” Ardern said while declaring the emergency last year.

A year ago, activist Ollie Langridge was celebrating.

He'd stood outside Parliament for 100 days demanding a declaration but is disappointed it hasn't led to the action he'd hoped

“At the very least I would have expected some kind of initiatives around renewable energy. Mass planting of trees, EVs, which by themselves are all great but also will solve nothing. We seem really constricted by the current status quo,” Langridge said.

Greenpeace says it's a lost opportunity.

“It hasn't pushed us to the adequate action, it's not too late we still have a window to address our climate emissions, but until we address agriculture, we're not really taking it seriously,” Greenpeace’s Christine Rose said.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw points to work on incentivising electric cars and phasing out coal boilers.

"it's not like there's been no action, but I'd certainly acknowledge we have yet to consistently bend downwards the curve of New Zealand's emissions,” Shaw said.

The declaration also included a commitment for the public service to be carbon neutral by 2025.

It's hard to know just how well that's tracking because not every agency is reporting its emissions yet.

“What we would really need to see now is a much clearer monitoring of how government departments are going because they are also setting a trend for the rest of the country,” political scientist Bronwyn Hayward said.

Anxiety among youth people over climate change has grown in recent years, some say action on the declaration would help.

“All the literature and research tells us people feel better about climate when they see their governments taking action,” Hayward said.

New ZealandEnvironmentClimate ChangePoliticsWellington

Popular Stories

1

Simon Bridges' son seriously injured in school accident

2

70,000 Kiwis temporarily exempt from producing vaccine pass

3

One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

4

Around 1400 school teachers refuse Covid-19 vaccination

5

Man shot dead by police in Auckland's Glen Eden named

Latest Stories

Inmates at risk if prison youth units close - advocate

Daunting climate 'to do' list unveiled opposite Beehive

Around 1400 school teachers refuse Covid-19 vaccination

Auckland beaches get years-long swim safety warnings removed

Baldwin says ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’

Related Stories

Goff's climate levy a sly way to raise rates - ACT

Tougher freedom camping rules, higher fines on the way

Thousands protest Govt regulation in Groundswell movement

Climate talks drag over the phasing out of coal