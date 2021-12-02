Covid case on Coromandel Peninsula

A person in Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula has tested positive for Covid-19.

(Source: 1News)

Thames-Coromandel District Council said the person is double vaccinated and is isolating, and it's believed there is low risk of community spread.

“It's here and it will be in many more communities within a short period of time, so up the work rate on personal prevention to avoid becoming really unwell” said district manager of emergency management and community resilience Garry Towler.

It comes after three new cases in Taranaki announced by the Ministry of Health Thursday night.

They were from one New Plymouth household and are linked to an infected person in Rotorua.

There were 172 new cases announced yesterday.