Covid case on Coromandel Peninsula

Source: 1News

A person in Whitianga on the Coromandel Peninsula has tested positive for Covid-19.

(Source: 1News)

Thames-Coromandel District Council said the person is double vaccinated and is isolating, and it's believed there is low risk of community spread.

“It's here and it will be in many more communities within a short period of time, so up the work rate on personal prevention to avoid becoming really unwell” said district manager of emergency management and community resilience Garry Towler.

It comes after three new cases in Taranaki announced by the Ministry of Health Thursday night.

They were from one New Plymouth household and are linked to an infected person in Rotorua.

There were 172 new cases announced yesterday.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Simon Bridges' son seriously injured in school accident

2

South Island start-up provides easier way to scan in

3

Covid case on Coromandel Peninsula

4

Another victory for Markle in legal battle with UK newspaper

5

Nelson residents 'anxious' about Covid-19 spread - mayor

Latest Stories

Future lockdowns not out of the question - Hendy

Covid case on Coromandel Peninsula

Quade Cooper set to become Aussie citizen

Outward Bound welcomes use of rapid antigen testing

Nelson residents 'anxious' about Covid-19 spread - mayor